Warrior Met Coal $HCC Stock Position Increased by Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd

Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 207.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,232 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal comprises 4.7% of Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Warrior Met Coal worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at $21,237,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the company's stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $110.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $467.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Warrior Met Coal's revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal's payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Warrior Met Coal

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,250. This represents a 22.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

Further Reading

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