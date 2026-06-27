Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 103,782 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,426,267 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,782 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 5.08% of Arlo Technologies worth $77,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,198,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,700,000 after buying an additional 1,772,063 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 778.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,884,616 shares of the company's stock worth $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company's stock worth $43,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,854 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 115.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 830,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 604,018 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

ARLO stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.55. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.72 million. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $1,020,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 499,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,848,194.50. This trade represents a 11.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,000. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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