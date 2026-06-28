Wasatch Advisors LP Buys Shares of 91,676 U.S. Bancorp $USB

Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,676 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,162,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,690,174 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $144,462,000 after buying an additional 357,300 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,035 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 45,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.9% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 252,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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U.S. Bancorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised U.S. Bancorp’s price target to $66 from $62 and kept a buy rating, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Benzinga report on Truist price-target raise

Truist raised U.S. Bancorp’s price target to $66 from $62 and kept a buy rating, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp said it passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and plans to boost its dividend, which highlights strong capital levels and supports the case for higher shareholder returns. Business Wire stress test results

U.S. Bancorp said it passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and plans to boost its dividend, which highlights strong capital levels and supports the case for higher shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is expecting double-digit EPS growth when U.S. Bancorp reports second-quarter earnings next month, which keeps expectations constructive but still awaits the actual results. Barchart earnings preview

Wall Street is expecting double-digit EPS growth when U.S. Bancorp reports second-quarter earnings next month, which keeps expectations constructive but still awaits the actual results. Neutral Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp also drew unusual call-option activity, suggesting some traders are positioning for a further move higher, though this is not a fundamental catalyst on its own.

U.S. Bancorp also drew unusual call-option activity, suggesting some traders are positioning for a further move higher, though this is not a fundamental catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from the bank on Dodd-Frank stress test results and capital returns mostly reinforces the same positive message: solid balance-sheet resilience and support for dividends and buybacks. Business Wire stress test results

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. U.S. Bancorp's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.48.

Read Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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