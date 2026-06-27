Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Position in Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,008 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 208,823 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.41% of Helios Technologies worth $51,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 948.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLIO

Helios Technologies Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:HLIO opened at $90.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62. Helios Technologies, Inc has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $544,961.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,283.14. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,027 shares of company stock worth $1,134,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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