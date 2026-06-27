Wasatch Advisors LP Has $31.62 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,351 shares of the company's stock after selling 338,428 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.45% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $31,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 187,905 shares of the company's stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $247,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 131,192 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LINC

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, SVP Alexandra M. Luster sold 18,007 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $803,832.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 82,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,676,371.84. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,201,872. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,457 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of LINC stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

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