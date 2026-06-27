Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 198,978 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,327 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 198,978 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.88% of Allison Transmission worth $85,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4,032.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,151,871 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $210,668,000 after buying an additional 2,099,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,674,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,038,429 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,824 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,257,353 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $123,095,000 after acquiring an additional 826,352 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Allison Transmission by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,548 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $81,531,000 after acquiring an additional 662,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $127.17.

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Allison Transmission Trading Down 3.4%

ALSN opened at $120.23 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

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