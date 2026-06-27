Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 485,482 Shares of Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,641 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 485,482 shares during the period. Nova makes up 2.5% of Wasatch Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 2.68% of Nova worth $370,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nova by 660.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,445,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nova by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 price objective on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $545.50.

View Our Latest Report on NVMI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.20, for a total value of $749,748.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,885.20. This represents a 16.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yaniv Garty sold 366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.20, for a total transaction of $212,719.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,165,887.20. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Nova Stock Down 8.5%

Nova stock opened at $488.58 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.73 and a 52 week high of $615.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.78.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Nova's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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