Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN is Aureus Asset Management LLC's 10th Largest Position

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,556 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 43,170 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 3.4% of Aureus Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Waste Connections worth $51,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $78,756,000 after buying an additional 109,950 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 669,442 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $117,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,620 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.00.

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Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $1,171,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,103.62. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Mittelstaedt acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $152.24 per share, with a total value of $7,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 301,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,826,828.08. This represents a 19.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,605 shares of company stock worth $2,822,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE WCN opened at $167.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $191.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.28.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Waste Connections News

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Connections this week:

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections NYSE: WCN is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company's operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

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