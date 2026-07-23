Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 607 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company's stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $167.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $191.91.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jason Craft sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $234,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,703.99. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Mittelstaedt purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.24 per share, with a total value of $7,612,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,826,828.08. The trade was a 19.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 17,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Waste Connections from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $202.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections NYSE: WCN is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company's operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

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