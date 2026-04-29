Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,886 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $3,092,000. Guerra Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 59.5% during the third quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 196,585 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 537.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 80,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,287 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS topped estimates — WM reported $1.81 EPS vs. consensus ~$1.74, reflecting margin expansion and improved profitability year-over-year. This beat supports earnings momentum and helped lift the stock. Waste Management (WM) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Q1 EPS topped estimates — WM reported $1.81 EPS vs. consensus ~$1.74, reflecting margin expansion and improved profitability year-over-year. This beat supports earnings momentum and helped lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Solid operating performance — Operating EBITDA (~$1.85B) and income from operations increased year-over-year, underscoring resilient cash flow and core business strength that investors reward. WM Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings (Business Wire)

Solid operating performance — Operating EBITDA (~$1.85B) and income from operations increased year-over-year, underscoring resilient cash flow and core business strength that investors reward. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance in line with Street — WM updated revenue guidance to about $26.4B–$26.6B versus consensus ~$26.5B, which is broadly neutral (guidance meets expectations but is not a clear beat).

FY‑2026 revenue guidance in line with Street — WM updated revenue guidance to about $26.4B–$26.6B versus consensus ~$26.5B, which is broadly neutral (guidance meets expectations but is not a clear beat). Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed analysts’ estimates — Q1 revenue was $6.23B vs. ~$6.29B expected (up 3.5% YoY), signaling growth softness in the top line even as margins held up; this tempers the positive EPS surprise. Waste Management NYSE: WM Misses Q1 CY2026 Sales Expectations

Revenue missed analysts’ estimates — Q1 revenue was $6.23B vs. ~$6.29B expected (up 3.5% YoY), signaling growth softness in the top line even as margins held up; this tempers the positive EPS surprise. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance not disclosed (or not clearly provided) in the FY update — the absence of explicit FY EPS guidance increases short‑term uncertainty and may limit upside until analysts update models and provide clearer forward earnings visibility.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 7,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $1,724,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,130. This represents a 32.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Morris sold 7,979 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $1,955,413.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,177,625.92. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,042 shares of company stock valued at $23,039,777. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $227.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $248.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Waste Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Waste Management's payout ratio is currently 56.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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