Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,455 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 30,868 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.1% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Management worth $84,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,438 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,416 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $83,843,000 after purchasing an additional 148,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,338 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.74.

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Waste Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $232.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $248.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Waste Management's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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