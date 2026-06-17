Waterway Wealth Management LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Waterway Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,491 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $234.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.49 and a 12-month high of $242.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,935,577.48. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,331,883.20. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Zacks Research raised Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Further Reading

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