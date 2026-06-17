Waterway Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $448.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.18 and a 52-week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Synopsys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $563.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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