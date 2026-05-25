Watsco, Inc. $WSO Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO - Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.'s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the construction company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 181 shares of the construction company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Watsco News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Watsco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Watsco’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $12.56 from $12.38, suggesting slightly better expected full-year profitability. Watsco research report

Zacks Research raised Watsco’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $12.56 from $12.38, suggesting slightly better expected full-year profitability. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $4.29 from $4.22 and Q1 2027 EPS to $1.92 from $1.89, pointing to stronger near-term earnings expectations. Watsco research report

The firm also increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $4.29 from $4.22 and Q1 2027 EPS to $1.92 from $1.89, pointing to stronger near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Zacks slightly lifted its Q2 2027 EPS forecast to $4.75 from $4.74, indicating continued stability in the outlook. Watsco research report

Zacks slightly lifted its Q2 2027 EPS forecast to $4.75 from $4.74, indicating continued stability in the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks kept a Hold rating on Watsco, which does not signal a major change in its overall view of the stock. Watsco research report

Zacks kept a rating on Watsco, which does not signal a major change in its overall view of the stock. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term estimates were trimmed, including FY2027 EPS to $13.70 from $13.83, FY2028 EPS to $14.93 from $15.63, and Q4 2027 EPS to $2.34 from $2.42, which may have weighed on sentiment. Watsco research report

Longer-term estimates were trimmed, including FY2027 EPS to $13.70 from $13.83, FY2028 EPS to $14.93 from $15.63, and Q4 2027 EPS to $2.34 from $2.42, which may have weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Q2 2026 EPS was also cut slightly to $4.25 from $4.27, reinforcing the view that analysts see some earnings moderation ahead. Watsco research report

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Watsco from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $425.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Watsco from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Watsco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $399.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSO

Watsco Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE WSO opened at $374.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.12. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.05 and a twelve month high of $494.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.24.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. Watsco had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco's previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Watsco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.54%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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