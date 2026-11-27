State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS - Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,260 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 842,762 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.58% of Watts Water Technologies worth $305,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $9,345,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,096 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $394,066.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,828,579.85. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 3,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.72, for a total value of $1,291,078.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,746 shares of company stock worth $6,748,385 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

WTS opened at $357.37 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.50 and a twelve month high of $394.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $355.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.57 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Watts Water Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies's payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $417.00 to $397.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $368.30.

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Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies designs and manufactures products that help manage the safety, quality, and flow of water in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Its offerings include plumbing and flow-control products, such as backflow prevention devices, water pressure regulators, valves, and related systems. The company also supplies products for water quality and treatment, drainage, and heating and hot-water applications. Its solutions are used in areas including building construction, infrastructure, and industrial processes.

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