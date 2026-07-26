Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 4,683 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,809 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $27,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,900,528,000 after acquiring an additional 369,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $3,338,238,000 after acquiring an additional 141,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after acquiring an additional 558,533 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in American Express by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,215,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $325.86 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $332.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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