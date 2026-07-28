Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 5,952 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,422 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $460.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 2.18. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $109.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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