Waverly Advisors LLC Has $37.83 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,733 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $37,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in McDonald's by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in McDonald's by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $2,355,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on McDonald's from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald's from $331.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald's from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald's Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:MCD opened at $264.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $260.96 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.99 and a 200-day moving average of $298.87.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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