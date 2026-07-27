Waverly Advisors LLC Has $60.26 Million Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,189 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 29,390 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $60,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.25.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.0%

XOM opened at $156.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day moving average of $147.60. The company has a market capitalization of $650.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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