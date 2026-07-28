Waverly Advisors LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,559 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Everest Group worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 874 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Everest Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities set a $484.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Everest Group from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $387.73.

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Everest Group Stock Up 1.2%

Everest Group stock opened at $389.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $353.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $390.53.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.86 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Everest Group

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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