Waverly Advisors LLC Has $8.31 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,832 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,114,000 after buying an additional 83,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,751,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,358 shares of company stock worth $54,320,405. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $279.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The company's 50 day moving average price is $300.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.48. The company has a market capitalization of $254.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 86.45%.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, July 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $308.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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