Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 392.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,360 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 138,141 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $546,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264,946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares in the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here