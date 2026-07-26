Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,706 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $64,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,179,321,000 after buying an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,858,288,000 after acquiring an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.1%

QQQ opened at $684.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $551.68 and a 52 week high of $748.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $718.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $655.96.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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