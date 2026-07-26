Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 13,093 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,059 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power.

Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock.

Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Article Title

Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Neutral Sentiment: The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing.

The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Union Pacific’s record freight revenue and improved efficiency, which supports the bullish case but is already partly reflected in the recent rally.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $307.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.12 and a 200-day moving average of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $182.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $210.84 and a 52-week high of $315.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.21. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $301.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $319.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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