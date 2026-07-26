Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 18,211 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,466 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $37,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Down 4.3%

ORCL stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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