Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 9,955 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $83,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank raised Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $281.61 and a one year high of $495.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

More Broadcom News

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Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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