Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 4,053 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Waverly Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,657 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound.

Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares.

Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure.

IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. IBM: The Historic Stock Rout Is A Generational Opportunity

Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. Neutral Sentiment: IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate.

IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure.

The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Shortly after the earnings slump, law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to IBM’s disclosures about the mainframe slowdown, adding legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $288.00 to $262.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC set a $175.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a "reduce" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.40.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $214.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50-day moving average is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average is $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.19 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.98%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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