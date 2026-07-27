Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 4,059 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,796 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $20,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $269.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.88.

Read Our Latest Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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