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Waycross Partners LLC Sells 61,688 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Citigroup logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its Citigroup stake by 16.8% in the first quarter, selling 61,688 shares and leaving it with 305,669 shares worth about $34.7 million.
  • Citigroup delivered strong quarterly results, with Q2 EPS of $3.15 beating estimates and revenue of $24.75 billion topping forecasts, while revenue rose 14.5% year over year.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with several analysts raising price targets and the company maintaining a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” alongside a recently authorized $30 billion share repurchase program.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Waycross Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,669 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,688 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 3.3% of Waycross Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CFO Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. CFO Capital Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $129.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $134.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.36. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $147.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $135.50 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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