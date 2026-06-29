waypoint wealth counsel Cuts Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

waypoint wealth counsel reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,302 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,303 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel's holdings in Intel were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $128.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $141.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $90.79.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Goldman Sachs coverage on Intel

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Micron article

Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time.

Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time. Neutral Sentiment: Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year.

Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals.

Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says the valuation has run ahead of fundamentals, and broader chip stocks have also seen periods of renewed selling pressure, which could limit further upside if sentiment cools.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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