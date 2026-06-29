waypoint wealth counsel Has $605,000 Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

waypoint wealth counsel trimmed its stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 680 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel's holdings in Sandisk were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 29.6% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 517.7% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth about $8,768,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $2,090.71 on Monday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $2,354.39. The company has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,546.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $885.72.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,603.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

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