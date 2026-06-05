WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 17,602 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 129.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,158 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $8,410,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,855,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,593,450. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,012,671.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 449,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,177,209.60. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,612,370 shares of company stock valued at $217,546,338. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $133.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of “Moderate Buy,” signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Airbnb, Inc. NASDAQ: ABNB Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerages continue to rate Airbnb at an average of signaling that analysts remain broadly constructive on the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Plans to Start a New AI Company

CEO Brian Chesky’s plans to start an AI venture could be seen as strategically important if Airbnb applies new AI tools to product design, personalization, or user experience. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure.

Institutional ownership remains high, suggesting continued support from large investors and reducing concerns about broad-based selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed strong revenue growth but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability.

Airbnb’s latest quarter showed but an EPS miss, making the stock reaction more dependent on whether investors focus on growth or profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement.

Analysts’ consensus price target remains well above the current trading range, which leaves room for upside but does not guarantee near-term movement. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. SEC filing for Joseph Gebbia sale SEC filing for Brian Chesky sales

CEO Brian Chesky sold 62,764 shares, and Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares, which can pressure sentiment because insider selling sometimes signals limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb recently missed analyst EPS estimates, keeping some pressure on the stock as investors assess whether margins can keep up with revenue growth.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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