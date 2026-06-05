WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,969 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Towne Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $72.28 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business's 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is 92.11%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $917,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,789.12. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $211,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,682.90. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,762 shares of company stock worth $5,937,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $82.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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