WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 109,297 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 130.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 109,297 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

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Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Schwab is launching 24/7 crypto futures, $1 fractional trading, and smarter platform tools, a move aimed at attracting active traders and defending market share. Schwab Upgrades Trading Features: A Catalyst for Market Share Gains?

Schwab is launching 24/7 crypto futures, $1 fractional trading, and smarter platform tools, a move aimed at attracting active traders and defending market share. Positive Sentiment: The company has also announced 24/7 Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and Ripple futures, with plans to offer spot crypto trading and custody for advisors next year, which could deepen its footprint in digital assets. Charles Schwab debuts 24/7 Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and Ripple futures, targets spot crypto for advisors next year

The company has also announced 24/7 Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and Ripple futures, with plans to offer spot crypto trading and custody for advisors next year, which could deepen its footprint in digital assets. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab shareholders kept the current staggered board structure after voting down a proposal to declassify the board; the governance result is notable, but it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver of earnings. Charles Schwab Keeps Staggered Board As Stock Trades Below Analyst Targets

Schwab shareholders kept the current staggered board structure after voting down a proposal to declassify the board; the governance result is notable, but it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity leaned bearish, with traders buying a much larger-than-normal number of put options, suggesting some market participants are hedging against downside.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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