WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29,857 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,401 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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More Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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