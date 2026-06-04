WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 79,885 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 385.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,631 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,885 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,515,094,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,902,660 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $400,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,832 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $173,776,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,503,682 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $204,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,252 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber is deepening its robotaxi push by investing nearly $500 million in Nuro to help expand a fleet of 35,000 autonomous vehicles built on Lucid Gravity SUVs. The milestone-based funding ties Uber’s capital to actual deployment progress, which could strengthen its position in the autonomous ride-hailing market. Article Title

Uber is deepening its robotaxi push by investing nearly $500 million in Nuro to help expand a fleet of 35,000 autonomous vehicles built on Lucid Gravity SUVs. The milestone-based funding ties Uber’s capital to actual deployment progress, which could strengthen its position in the autonomous ride-hailing market. Positive Sentiment: Uber and WeRide announced Spain’s first commercial robotaxi pilot in Madrid, with a path from operator-led rides to hundreds of vehicles and eventually driverless service. Investors may view this as another sign that Uber’s autonomous network strategy is moving from concept to commercialization in new markets. Article Title

Uber and WeRide announced Spain’s first commercial robotaxi pilot in Madrid, with a path from operator-led rides to hundreds of vehicles and eventually driverless service. Investors may view this as another sign that Uber’s autonomous network strategy is moving from concept to commercialization in new markets. Positive Sentiment: Uber also unveiled plans to put 500 data-collection vehicles on the road this year to gather real-world driving data for partners like Avride, Waymo, and WeRide. More data collection should help accelerate AV development and improve the value of Uber’s platform partnerships. Article Title

Uber also unveiled plans to put 500 data-collection vehicles on the road this year to gather real-world driving data for partners like Avride, Waymo, and WeRide. More data collection should help accelerate AV development and improve the value of Uber’s platform partnerships. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained supportive, with DA Davidson reiterating a Buy rating and a $107 price target after reports of Uber’s interest in acquiring Delivery Hero. That suggests some investors still see upside from both delivery expansion and strategic consolidation. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained supportive, with DA Davidson reiterating a Buy rating and a $107 price target after reports of Uber’s interest in acquiring Delivery Hero. That suggests some investors still see upside from both delivery expansion and strategic consolidation. Neutral Sentiment: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company exceeded its annual AI budget in a single quarter and is now capping employee spending on AI tools. While this may improve discipline, it also highlights unexpectedly high AI costs. Article Title

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company exceeded its annual AI budget in a single quarter and is now capping employee spending on AI tools. While this may improve discipline, it also highlights unexpectedly high AI costs. Neutral Sentiment: Uber is also slowing hiring and trimming recruitment/HR staff as AI increases productivity. The restructuring should help efficiency, but the direct stock impact is less clear because the cuts are relatively small compared with Uber’s overall workforce. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBER

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.82 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here