WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 41,009 Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,009 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts: Sign Up

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $149.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $150.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fortinet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,508.84. This trade represents a 60.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,717,915.76. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Fortinet

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted Fortinet’s momentum profile and strong year-to-date performance, reinforcing the view that the stock is benefiting from sustained demand for cybersecurity and AI-driven security spending. Article Title

Articles highlighted Fortinet’s momentum profile and strong year-to-date performance, reinforcing the view that the stock is benefiting from sustained demand for cybersecurity and AI-driven security spending. Positive Sentiment: Coverage on rising AI-related cyberattacks pointed to higher global security spending, which supports the long-term growth outlook for Fortinet and peers in the cybersecurity space. Article Title

Coverage on rising AI-related cyberattacks pointed to higher global security spending, which supports the long-term growth outlook for Fortinet and peers in the cybersecurity space. Positive Sentiment: Fortinet’s latest earnings beat remains a key fundamental driver, with the company delivering stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue growth, helping sustain investor confidence in the stock. Article Title

Fortinet’s latest earnings beat remains a key fundamental driver, with the company delivering stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue growth, helping sustain investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: A transcript on quantum computing and quantum-safe cybersecurity suggests Fortinet is thinking about future threats and strategy, but it does not appear to be an immediate catalyst for the shares. Article Title

A transcript on quantum computing and quantum-safe cybersecurity suggests Fortinet is thinking about future threats and strategy, but it does not appear to be an immediate catalyst for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by CEO Ken Xie and VP Michael Xie may create some caution, even though the trades were pre-arranged under 10b5-1 plans and involved small percentage reductions in ownership. Article Title

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fortinet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortinet wasn't on the list.

While Fortinet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here