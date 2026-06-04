WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,904 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 17,899 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 187,071 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $44,336,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $190.96 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $276.80. The stock has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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