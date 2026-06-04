WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 150.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,780 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,683 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP increased its position in Medtronic by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Medtronic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,697 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Medtronic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medtronic topped Q4 expectations with revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, supported by strong demand in cardiovascular devices and standout growth in Cardiac Ablation Solutions, which jumped 78% globally. Article Title

Medtronic topped Q4 expectations with revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, supported by strong demand in cardiovascular devices and standout growth in Cardiac Ablation Solutions, which jumped 78% globally. Positive Sentiment: Management said FY2026 delivered Medtronic’s strongest annual revenue growth in 10 years, while FY2027 guidance calls for 6.75% to 7.25% organic revenue growth and EPS of $5.90 to $6.00, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Management said FY2026 delivered Medtronic’s strongest annual revenue growth in 10 years, while FY2027 guidance calls for 6.75% to 7.25% organic revenue growth and EPS of $5.90 to $6.00, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share, a signal of confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Article Title

Medtronic also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share, a signal of confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted momentum in its Hugo robotic surgery platform and new strategic investments in cardiac ablation technologies, which could support longer-term growth and product expansion. Article Title

The company highlighted momentum in its Hugo robotic surgery platform and new strategic investments in cardiac ablation technologies, which could support longer-term growth and product expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street reacted positively even though some investors remain focused on tariff pressures, margin headwinds, and FY2027 EPS guidance that came in slightly below the consensus estimate. Article Title

Medtronic Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.76.

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Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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