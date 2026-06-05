WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Newmont Corporation $NEM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,770 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,472,615.15. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 49,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,288 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Newmont from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. TD increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Up 0.9%

NEM opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock's fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $109.62. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Newmont's revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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