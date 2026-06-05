WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.19 Million in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,482 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,274,975,000 after acquiring an additional 940,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,850,042 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,355,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,934,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,870,966,000 after buying an additional 592,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,746,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,880,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,196,056,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $68.97. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Read Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

See Also

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