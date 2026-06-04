WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.60 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,317 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,595,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $437.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.66 and a 200-day moving average of $326.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.02 and a 52-week high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,519,000. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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