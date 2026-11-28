WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $25,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harborfront Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $34,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.98.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about TSLA:

Positive Sentiment: A filing with Germany’s antitrust regulator indicates Tesla is seeking to acquire EMAG, a supplier of precision manufacturing equipment used to make gears and drives for robots. The deal could support Tesla’s effort to scale Optimus production, though its terms and status are not yet clear. Why Tesla shares jumped on Friday

A filing with Germany’s antitrust regulator indicates Tesla is seeking to acquire EMAG, a supplier of precision manufacturing equipment used to make gears and drives for robots. The deal could support Tesla’s effort to scale Optimus production, though its terms and status are not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s roughly 439-times price-to-earnings multiple raises concerns that substantial future growth may already be reflected in the stock. Merger speculation could also disappoint investors if a deal fails to materialize or its terms are unfavorable. Tesla Rallies Amid SpaceX Merger Speculation: Is Its P/E a Warning Sign?

Tesla’s roughly 439-times price-to-earnings multiple raises concerns that substantial future growth may already be reflected in the stock. Merger speculation could also disappoint investors if a deal fails to materialize or its terms are unfavorable. Negative Sentiment: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF sold Tesla shares as part of broad portfolio reductions, a potential near-term sentiment headwind, though the sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals. What ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF Sold

Tesla Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $398.84 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $297.38 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $377.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 438.29, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report