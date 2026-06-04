WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $152.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $633.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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