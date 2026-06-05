WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $6.16 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vertiv by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertiv Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of VRT opened at $324.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $311.17 and its 200-day moving average is $239.44.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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