WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,278 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 201 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 728.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $1,815,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,446,200. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,718.17. This represents a 92.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,546 shares of company stock worth $7,422,495. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase and Better Mortgage completed the first U.S. Bitcoin-backed home loan approved by Fannie Mae, with a nationwide launch planned for 2026. This could open a new fee-generating use case for Coinbase’s crypto infrastructure and deepen mainstream adoption. Article Title

Coinbase and Better Mortgage completed the first U.S. Bitcoin-backed home loan approved by Fannie Mae, with a nationwide launch planned for 2026. This could open a new fee-generating use case for Coinbase’s crypto infrastructure and deepen mainstream adoption. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched pre-IPO perpetual futures starting with SpaceX for non-U.S. customers, expanding its derivatives lineup and potentially boosting trading volumes and revenue. Article Title

Coinbase launched pre-IPO perpetual futures starting with SpaceX for non-U.S. customers, expanding its derivatives lineup and potentially boosting trading volumes and revenue. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase also closed the first Bitcoin-backed home loan deal and introduced token-backed mortgage down-payment products, reinforcing its push into real-world financial services and crypto utility. Article Title

Coinbase also closed the first Bitcoin-backed home loan deal and introduced token-backed mortgage down-payment products, reinforcing its push into real-world financial services and crypto utility. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase froze more than $3 million in crypto tied to Southeast Asia scam networks as part of a broader DOJ-backed fraud crackdown. The move supports trust and compliance, but it is unlikely to materially move earnings on its own. Article Title

Coinbase froze more than $3 million in crypto tied to Southeast Asia scam networks as part of a broader DOJ-backed fraud crackdown. The move supports trust and compliance, but it is unlikely to materially move earnings on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase Ventures bought ENA as Ethena scales USDe, and Base network payment activity surpassed 100 million transactions, showing continued ecosystem growth. These are constructive long-term signals, but the near-term stock impact is limited. Article Title

Coinbase Ventures bought ENA as Ethena scales USDe, and Base network payment activity surpassed 100 million transactions, showing continued ecosystem growth. These are constructive long-term signals, but the near-term stock impact is limited. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s sharp pullback below key support levels is pressuring Coinbase, since weaker crypto prices typically reduce trading activity and hurt sentiment for crypto-exchange stocks. Article Title

Bitcoin’s sharp pullback below key support levels is pressuring Coinbase, since weaker crypto prices typically reduce trading activity and hurt sentiment for crypto-exchange stocks. Negative Sentiment: Technical analysts say Bitcoin weakness is spilling over into Coinbase, with charts showing deteriorating momentum and added downside risk for the stock. Article Title

Technical analysts say Bitcoin weakness is spilling over into Coinbase, with charts showing deteriorating momentum and added downside risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was also weighed down by insider selling after Coinbase director Frederick Wilson sold 10,000 shares in a prearranged transaction. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $224.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $140.00 to $107.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of COIN stock opened at $164.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 3.32. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $186.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.97.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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