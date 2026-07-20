WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,504,035 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 337.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949,592 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,504,035 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC's holdings in Sony were worth $38,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Sony by 748.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Sony by 4,218.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Sony Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $21.16 on Monday. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $32.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Sony

Insider Buying and Selling at Sony

In related news, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 661,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,959,115.15. The trade was a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,047,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,553 shares in the company, valued at $565,938.62. This represents a 64.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 771,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,866,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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