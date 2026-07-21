WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,576 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $573,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,896 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock worth $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,311,433 shares of the construction company's stock worth $285,066,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,703 shares of the construction company's stock worth $265,395,000 after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 11.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,253 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $464.78.

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MasTec Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:MTZ opened at $336.54 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $441.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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