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WCM Investment Management LLC Has $625.72 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • WCM Investment Management slightly reduced its GE Aerospace stake by 1.0% in the first quarter, but still held 2,289,914 shares valued at about $625.7 million. GE remains a meaningful holding for the firm, making up roughly 1.4% of its portfolio.
  • GE Aerospace’s latest quarterly results were strong, with EPS of $2.02 and revenue of $12.63 billion, both ahead of analyst estimates. The company also raised its FY 2026 guidance to $7.65-$7.85 EPS.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains generally positive, with several firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target is currently $370.33.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GE Aerospace.

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289,914 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,683 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of GE Aerospace worth $625,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after buying an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,951,570,000 after buying an additional 663,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,615,200,000 after acquiring an additional 312,880 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.33.

Get Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $348.58 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $254.66 and a 12-month high of $382.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $336.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.56. The firm has a market cap of $361.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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