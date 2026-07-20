WCM Investment Management LLC Has $636.09 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,256,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 24,554 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 1.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Welltower worth $636,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $243.39 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.96 and a 52-week high of $246.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 120.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $218.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business's revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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